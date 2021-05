Netanyahu says Gaza militants will pay 'very heavy price' over rocket fire

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special cabinet meeting on the occasion of Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem, May 9, 2021. Amit Shabi/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that militants in the Gaza Strip will “pay a very heavy price,” after a day of Gaza rocket fire and Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian coastal enclave.

“We are at the height of a weighty campaign,” Netanyahu said in televised remarks alongside his defence minister and military chief. “Hamas and Islamic Jihad paid ... and will pay a very heavy price for their belligerence ... their blood is forfeit.”