U.S. says rocket attacks into Israel are 'unacceptable escalation'

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that rocket attacks by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip into Israel were an “unacceptable escalation”, after violent confrontations with Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Price made the comment at a regular news briefing, adding that the United States was “fully engaged” to promote calm in Jerusalem.