Trump adviser Kushner tells Palestinian newspaper he's 'ready to work' with Abbas

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, said that he is “ready to work with President Abbas,” a Palestinian newspaper reported on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Senior advisor and son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, boards Air Force One as he accompanies the president to Nashville, Tennessee from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, spoke in an interview with the newspaper Al Quds. The interview was headlined, “I am ready to work with President Abbas, if he wishes.” He was referring to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

In the interview, which was published in Arabic, Kushner gave a direct message to the Palestinian people: “You deserve to have a bright future, now is the time for both the Israelis and Palestinians to strengthen their leaderships and re-focus them to encourage them to open up toward a solution, and not fear trying,” the newspaper reported