May 15, 2018 / 4:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Macron tells Netanyahu Palestinians have right to protest peacefully

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Tuesday that he condemned the violence in Gaza, a day after dozens of Palestinian protesters were killed by Israeli troops.

French President Emmanuel Macron waits before a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

“He expressed his very deep concern about the situation in Gaza, condemned the violence and underlined the importance of protecting civilian populations and of the right to protest peacefully,” the Elysee said in a statement.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
