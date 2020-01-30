Macron says believes in 'two sovereignties' between Israelis-Palestinians: Le Figaro

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) attend a joint statement at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron raised doubts on Thursday about the prospect of a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians and cast doubt on whether a peace plan unveiled by the United States this week would succeed.

“I believe in two sovereignties,” Macron said when asked by Le Figaro newspaper whether he believed in two states. He did not clarify.

Macron also said he would not present his own plan, but suggested U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan could struggle to get off the ground.

“You need to be two to make peace. You can’t get there with just one side,” he said in response to a question on the Trump plan.