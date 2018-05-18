FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Muslim states call for international protection for Palestinians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Muslim leaders meeting in Turkey on Friday called for an international force to be deployed to protect Palestinians after dozens of demonstrators were shot dead by Israeli forces on the Gaza border this week.

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

In a declaration at the end of their meeting in Istanbul, the leaders also said Muslim countries should impose “economic restrictions” on countries that followed the United States in moving their embassies to Jerusalem, and said the issue of the Gaza violence should be put on the agenda of the U.N. Security Council and General Assembly.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler

