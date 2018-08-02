FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 9:05 AM / in an hour

Netanyahu cancels Colombia trip, citing Gaza situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled a trip to Colombia planned for next week due to the situation around the Gaza Strip, an Israeli official said on Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, July 29, 2018. Sebastian Scheiner /Pool via Reuters/File Photo

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not give further details. Netanyahu was due to travel to the Latin American country from Aug. 6-9.

Tensions have been high in recent weeks along the border between Israel and Gaza, an Islamist-controlled Palestinian territory.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Kevin Liffey

