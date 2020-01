FILE PHOTO: Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit attends the Arab Foreign Ministers extraordinary meeting to discuss the Syrian crisis in Cairo, Egypt October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Wednesday that the first reading of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan indicates a great waste of legitimate rights of Palestinians.

However, the Arab League is “studying the American vision carefully. We are open to any serious effort made to achieve peace,” he said.