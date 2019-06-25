Bahrain's king meets Kushner at Middle East peace workshop

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner gives a speech at the opening of the "Peace to Prosperity" conference in Manama, Bahrain, June 25, 2019 in this still image taken from a video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain’s king met on Tuesday with the U.S. delegation participating in a workshop in Manama discussing a U.S. economic plan for the Palestinians.

The delegation included senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Bahrain state news agency BNA said.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa also received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, BNA said.

The “Peace to Prosperity” workshop aimed to encourage investment in the Palestinian Territories as the first part of a broader White House political plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.