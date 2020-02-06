World News
February 6, 2020 / 4:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM Johnson backs U.S. peace plan in call with Netanyahu

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated his support for a U.S. Middle East peace plan and a two-state solution in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an attempt to achieve a peace breakthrough. Palestinian leaders have rejected the plan.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

