UK's Johnson: No Middle East peace plan is perfect but Trump's has merits

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday no Middle East peace plan was perfect, but the one put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump had the merit of being a two-state solution and should be considered by Palestinian leaders.

“No peace plan is perfect but this has the merit of a two-state solution, it is a two-state solution, it would ensure that Jerusalem is both the capital of Israel and of the Palestinian people,” Johnson said in parliament.