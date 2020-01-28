World News
January 28, 2020 / 7:25 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Netanyahu says proposed Palestinian capital will be in Abu Dis

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that a U.S. peace plan envisages the proposed Palestinian capital be located in Abu Dis, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

After U.S. President Donald Trump presented his peace plan, Netanyahu told reporters the United States recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital, “by which I mean, within its fences,” an apparent reference to municipal boundaries.

Reporting by Dan Williams and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Mary Milliken and Chris Reese

