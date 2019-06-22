Egyptian delegation to join Bahrain conference on Palestinian economy: state news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian delegation headed by a deputy finance minister will participate in a Bahrain summit on Palestinian economic development, the state news agency MENA quoted the foreign ministry spokesman as saying on Saturday.

The “peace to prosperity” economic summit will be held in on June 25-26 in cooperation with the United States.

The $50 billion “peace to prosperity” plan, set to be presented by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner at the conference, includes 179 infrastructure and business projects, according to the documents. The approach toward reviving the moribund Israeli-Palestinian peace process was criticized by the Palestinians on Saturday.