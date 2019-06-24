World News
State minister for financial affairs to lead UAE delegation to Bahrain meeting

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Monday minister of state for financial affairs Obeid al-Tayer will lead its delegation to a meeting in Bahrain on an economic blueprint for Middle East peace.

The June 25-26 conference in the Bahraini capital Manama, which the Palestinian Authority is boycotting, will discuss U.S.-led proposals for an economic vision to be presented by U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, part of a wider plan to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

