World News
January 29, 2020 / 6:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France says will study Trump's Mideast peace plan closely

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said it welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest efforts to strike a peace deal between Israel and Palestine, and added that Paris would have to study the proposals closely.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace plan, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank settlements.

“France welcomes President Trump’s efforts and will study closely the peace program he has presented,” said a statement from the French foreign ministry, which also reiterated France’s desire for a two-state solution on Israel and Palestine.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
