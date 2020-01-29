France says will study Trump's Mideast peace plan closely

PARIS (Reuters) - France said it welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest efforts to strike a peace deal between Israel and Palestine, and added that Paris would have to study the proposals closely.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace plan, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank settlements.

“France welcomes President Trump’s efforts and will study closely the peace program he has presented,” said a statement from the French foreign ministry, which also reiterated France’s desire for a two-state solution on Israel and Palestine.