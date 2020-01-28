Iranian official dismisses Trump peace plan as one-sided 'imposition'

DUBAI (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan is solely a deal between the United States and Israel, an adviser to Iran’s president said on Tuesday, dismissing the proposal as one of “imposition and sanctions”.

“This is a deal between the Zionist regime (Israel) and America. Interaction with Palestinians is not on its agenda. This is not a peace plan but a plan of imposition and sanctions,” Hesameddin Ashena tweeted after Trump unveiled details of plan in Washington.