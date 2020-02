Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a public gathering ahead of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution, in Tehran, Iran February 5, 2020. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, dubbed the “Deal of the Century”, will die before Trump dies, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to a tweet from his official account.

“The American plot of the ‘Deal of the Century’ will die before Trump dies,” the post said.