Jordan says two-state solution only path to Mideast peace

A man shouts slogans during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed Middle East peace plan, near the U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Jordan’s foreign minister said on Tuesday the only path to a comprehensive and lasting Middle East peace was the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 lines and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Jordan supports every genuine effort aimed at achieving just and comprehensive peace that people will accept,” Ayman Safadi said in a statement issued after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his administration’s proposed peace plan.

Safadi called for serious and direct negotiations that solve all final status issues, including protecting Jordan’s interests, and warned against the “dangerous consequences of unilateral Israeli measures ... that aim to impose new realities on the ground.”