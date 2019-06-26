Kushner will put out political plan for Mideast conflict at 'right time'

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner gives a speech at the opening of the "Peace to Prosperity" conference in Manama, Bahrain, June 25, 2019 in this still image taken from a video. Peace And Prosperity conference pool/Reuters TV via REUTERS

MANAMA (Reuters) - White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Wednesday the economic issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were solvable and he will put out a political plan when the time is right.

“By bringing finance ministers and the business community, I was able to bring people who see this the way that I do. Which is it actually is a solvable problem economically ... We thought it was important to bring out the economic vision before the political vision ... because we need people to see what the future can look like,” he told reporters after a conference on the Trump administration’s $50 billion economic plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.