Trump adviser Kushner to brief U.N. leaders on Mideast plan

FILE PHOTO: White House senior advisor Jared Kushner speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, at the Newseum in Washington, U.S., December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, will brief U.N. Security Council ambassadors on Thursday about the Middle East peace plan that Trump unveiled last week, a U.S. official said on Monday.

The plan has had a mixed reception, with Palestinians rejecting it but Israel welcoming the president’s decision to recognize Israeli annexation of West Bank settlements.

The plan would set forth a four-year timeline for Palestinians to develop governing institutions and rein in the Hamas militant group in order to gain statehood with a capital based in a village east of Jerusalem.

“Jared will travel to New York on Thursday to brief UNSC ambassadors on our Vision for Peace,” the U.S. official said.