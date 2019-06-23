Lebanon refuses investment at expense of Palestinian cause: Berri

FILE PHOTO - Nabih Berri, speaks after he was re-elected Lebanon's parliamentary speaker, as Lebanon's newly elected parliament convenes for the first time to elect a speaker and deputy speaker in Beirut, Lebanon May 23, 2018. Lebanese Parliament/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon does not want investment at the expense of the Palestinian cause, its parliament speaker Nabih Berri said on Sunday after the White House unveiled the $50 billion economic part of its Middle East plan.

“Those who think that waving billions of dollars can lure Lebanon, which is under the weight of a suffocating economic crisis, into succumbing or bartering over its principles are mistaken,” Berri said in a statement from his office.

Lebanon’s rejection of settling Palestinian refugees who must have the right of return stands at the forefront of these principles, the statement said.