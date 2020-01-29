Morocco 'appreciates' Mideast peace plan, says needs acceptance by parties

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco ‘appreciates’ the new U.S. plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, but added that “acceptance by the parties... is... fundamental to the implementation and sustainability of the plan.”

Morocco is a close ally of the United States and added in the statement that it hopes for “a constructive peace process” offering “a realistic, applicable, equitable and lasting solution” to the dispute.