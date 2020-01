FILE PHOTO: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, Israel June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said he is withdrawing his bid for parliamentary immunity from prosecution on corruption charges.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister issued a Facebook statement saying the immunity proceedings in parliament would have been a “circus” and he did not want to take part in this “dirty game”.

He said” I informed the Knesset speaker that I am withdrawing my immunity request. “