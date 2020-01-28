Factbox: U.S. Middle East peace plan prompts some praise, much Arab anger

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

Below are some of the reactions to the U.S. plan for ending decades of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

“And on this day, you too have charted a brilliant future, a brilliant future for Israelis, Palestinians and the region, by presenting a realistic path to a durable peace.”

“I know that there’ll be opposition. There’s always opposition. I know there will be many obstacles along the way, much criticism. But we have an old Jewish saying: ‘If not now, when? And if not us, who?’”

PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT MAHMOUD ABBAS

“I say to Trump and Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass.”

SAMI ABU ZUHRI, AN OFFICIAL WITH PALESTINIAN ISLAMIST GROUP HAMAS

“Trump’s statement is aggressive and it will spark a lot of anger ... Trump’s statement about Jerusalem is nonsense and Jerusalem will always be a land for the Palestinians ... The Palestinians will confront this deal and Jerusalem will remain a Palestinian land.”

JORDANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER AYMAN SAFADI

“Jordan supports every genuine effort aimed at achieving just and comprehensive peace that people will accept.”

Safadi said the only path to a comprehensive and lasting peace was the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 lines and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

LEBANON’S IRAN-BACKED HEZBOLLAH GROUP

“The settlement project under this deal is one of the biggest dangers and aims to do away with the right of return and to rob the Palestinian people of the right to their land ... and to create social and demographic tension and sedition that only serve the enemy’s interests and expansionist goals.”

HESAMEDDIN ASHENA, ADVISER TO IRANIAN PRESIDENT HASSAN ROUHANI

“This is a deal between the Zionist regime (Israel) and America. Interaction with Palestinians is not on its agenda. This is not a peace plan but a plan of imposition and sanctions.”

TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY STATEMENT

“This plan is an annexation plan that is aimed at killing the two-state solution and stealing Palestinian lands.”

MOHAMMED ALI AL-HOUTHI, A LEADER OF YEMEN’S IRAN-ALIGNED HOUTHI MOVEMENT

“Trump’s deal is blatant U.S. aggression on Palestine and the nation, and it is a deal funded by Saudi (Arabia) and the UAE (United Arab Emirates) to cement Israeli occupation.”

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER NAFTALI BENNETT

“We will not allow the government of Israel to recognize a Palestinian state in any eventuality”.

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY DOMINIC RAAB

“This is clearly a serious proposal, reflecting extensive time and effort... We encourage them (the Israeli and Palestinian leaders) to give these plans genuine and fair consideration, and explore whether they might prove a first step on the road back to negotiations.”

U.S. DEMOCRATIC SENATOR PATRICK LEAHY

“After years of empty promises while systematically dismantling decades of bipartisan U.S. policy in order to benefit only one party, it is farcical to call something a ‘deal’ and impose it on the other party knowing it will be rejected. It is a plan that would diminish the prospects for peaceful coexistence, while damaging our country’s hard-won role as a force for stability in the Middle East.”

ROBERT MALLEY, PRESIDENT OF THE INTERNATIONAL CRISIS GROUP THINK TANK

“Strip away the domestic and Israeli political considerations that determined the timing of the plan’s release, and the message to the Palestinians, boiled down to its essence, is: You’ve lost, get over it. And the message to other partners is that they have inflicted grievous harm by humoring what the Trump team deems unrealistic Palestinian demands.”

EMIRATI POLITICAL SCIENTIST ABDULKHALEQ ABDULLA

“100 years ago, the Balfour Declaration (in which Britain endorsed the establishment of a Jewish homeland in the Middle East) gave 40% of Palestine to the Israelis, and today the Trump Declaration presented the rest of Palestine to the Israeli enemy.”

JON ALTERMAN, DIRECTOR OF THE MIDDLE EAST PROGRAM AT THE CENTER FOR STRATEGIC AND INTERNATIONAL STUDIES, WASHINGTON

“The point isn’t to find a middle ground. The point is to move on. The point is to put a pin in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to say we are moving on ... This is an argument that there is no peace to be made and that it’s silly to continue to penalize the Israelis.”