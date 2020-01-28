Israel's Netanyahu will fly to Moscow on Wednesday: aide

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a nomination ceremony at Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's residence in Jerusalem September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Washington for the unveiling of a U.S. plan for Middle East peace, will fly to Moscow on Wednesday, an Israeli official said.

The official said Netanyahu wanted to brief Russian President Vladimir Putin on the peace plan.

Israeli media suggested that Netanyahu may also hope to repatriate Naama Issachar, an Israeli-American woman imprisoned by Russia on a drug conviction that the Netanyahu government has contested as too harsh.