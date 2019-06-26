Saudi Arabia will support whatever economic plan will bring prosperity to the Palestinians: finance minister

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin

MANAMA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Wednesday that it will support whatever economic plan will bring prosperity to the Palestinians.

He was speaking at an international meeting in Bahrain opened by U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Humaid al-Tayer said “we should give this initiative a chance.”