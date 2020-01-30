Trump's Mideast plan is 'injustice of the century', U.S.-allied Tunisian president says

FILE PHOTO: Tunisia's elected president Kais Saied gestures during his swearing-in ceremony at the Assembly of People's Representatives in Tunis, Tunisia October 23, 2019REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

TUNIS (Reuters) - President Kais Saied of Tunisia, an ally of the United States, said on Thursday that the new U.S. plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is the “injustice of the century”.

Tunisia is serving a two-year term on the United Nations Security Council and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the Council in the next two weeks about the plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump’s plan envisages a two-state solution with Israel and a future Palestinian state but with strict conditions that Palestinians have baulked at.

“It is the injustice of the century ... Palestine is not an orchard to be a subject of a deal,” Saied said in an interview with Tunisian state-run television.

Saied also criticized what he described as “a culture of defeat in the Arab world”.