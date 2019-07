Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with White House senior advisor Jared Kushner in the West Bank City of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 21, 2017. Thaer Ghanaim/PPO/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is “very fond” of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and is willing to engage him on the U.S. peace proposal at the right time, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Wednesday.

Kushner, briefing reporters via a conference call, also hinted that the U.S. peace plan might call on Palestinian refugees to permanently settle where they are rather than return to lands now in Israel.