No link between Palestinian Jerusalem attackers and any armed group: Israeli police

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - No connection has been found between three Palestinians who carried out a fatal attack in Jerusalem on Friday and any organization, Israeli police said on Saturday, after Islamic State had claimed the assault.

"It was a local cell. At this stage no indication has been found it was directed by terrorist organizations nor has any connection to any organization been found," police spokeswoman Luba Simri said.

Palestinian militant factions have also denied the attack, in which one Israeli police officer was killed, was carried out by Islamic State.