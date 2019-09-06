Pompeo thinks U.S. to unveil Mideast peace plan in coming weeks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference on human rights at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that he thinks the Trump administration will unveil its much-delayed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in the coming weeks.

“I think in the coming weeks we’ll announce our vision,” Pompeo said in response to a question after a speech at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. Last week, the outgoing White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said the United States will not release the long-delayed political portion of its peace plan before Israel’s Sept. 17 elections.