U.N. calls on Israel to rein in security forces at Gaza border

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office urged Israel on Friday to ensure that its security forces do not use excessive force against Palestinian protesters at the Gaza-Israel border.

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as black smoke rises while Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Firearms should only be used as a last resort, and unjustified recourse to their use may amount to wilful killing of civilians, a breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, U.N. human rights spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a briefing.

A Palestinian died on Friday of wounds suffered a week ago during protests against Israel along the enclave’s border, health ministry officials said. That raised to 20 the death toll in confrontations with Israeli soldiers that began on March 30.