Death toll in Gaza protests up to 52: Palestinian health ministry

GAZA (Reuters) - The Palestinian death toll from Israeli live fire in protests along the Gaza-Israel border on Monday rose to 52, a Palestinian health ministry official said.

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

It was the highest toll in a single day since a series of such protests demanding the right to return to ancestral homes in Israel began on March 30.

Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said the dead included six children under the age of 18. About 2,400 Palestinians had been wounded, about half of them by live bullets.