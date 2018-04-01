France urges Israeli restraint after Gaza deaths

PARIS (Reuters) - France urged Israel on Sunday to show restraint following its military response to Palestinian demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border that killed at least 15.

“France reminds the Israeli authorities of their duty to protect civilians and urges them to show the greatest restraint,” a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said in a statement.

“France also highlights the Palestinians’ right to peacefully demonstrate,” she added.

Israel’s defense minister rejected calls for an independent investigation by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Federica Mogherini, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, and other leaders.