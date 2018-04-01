FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2018 / 7:53 PM / a day ago

France urges Israeli restraint after Gaza deaths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France urged Israel on Sunday to show restraint following its military response to Palestinian demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border that killed at least 15.

“France reminds the Israeli authorities of their duty to protect civilians and urges them to show the greatest restraint,” a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said in a statement.

“France also highlights the Palestinians’ right to peacefully demonstrate,” she added.

Israel’s defense minister rejected calls for an independent investigation by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Federica Mogherini, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, and other leaders.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

