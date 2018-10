JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed five Palestinians on Friday during border protests along Gaza’s border, a spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

A wounded Palestinian boy is evacuted during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israeli military officials said they were checking the reports, amid weekly Palestinian protests along Israel’s border fence with Gaza. Israel accuses Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that controls Gaza, of orchestrating the protests to provide cover for attacks.