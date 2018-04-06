FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Gaza protester dies of wounds suffered earlier, raising toll to 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA BORDER (Reuters) - A Palestinian died on Friday of wounds suffered a week ago during protests against Israel along the enclave’s border, health ministry officials said, It raised to 20 the death toll in confrontations with Israeli soldiers that began on March 30.

Hundreds of Palestinians have already arrived at the border area on Friday, the Muslim day of rest, for what is expected to be the largest demonstration since the first day when most of the fatalities occurred.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are holding a six-week-long protest in tent encampments along the fenced border of the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip, an enclave of 2 million ruled by the Islamist Hamas group.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Writing by Ori Lewis, Editing by Stephen Farrell.

