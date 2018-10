GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot and wounded 77 Palestinians during protests near the Gaza border on Friday, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An Israeli military spokeswoman said demonstrators threw burning tires, grenades and explosive devices at the troops across the border. About 30 Palestinians suffered tear gas inhalation, the Health Ministry said.