Israeli gunfire kills a West Bank Palestinian: medics

HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during confrontations with stone-throwing protesters in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian health officials said.

They said the 22-year-old man was shot in the chest in Al-Aroub refugee camp, near Hebron city. It was not immediately clear if he had taken part in the protests marking the 15th anniversary of the death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said troops were sent into Al-Aroub in pursuit of local Palestinians who had thrown rocks at cars on a nearby road, and opened fire when confronted by “a large number of rioters”, some of them wielding petrol bombs.

The fatal shooting was under investigation, she added.

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen sporadic violence since U.S.-brokered peace talks with Israel stalled in 2014.