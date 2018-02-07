FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 10:15 AM / in 10 hours

Putin and Palestinian leader Abbas to discuss new peace talks format: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas plan to discuss a possible new mediation mechanism to replace the Middle East Quartet, the Interfax news agency said on Wednesday, citing a Palestinian diplomat in Russia.

The discussion would take place when the two meet in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Feb. 12, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, a Palestinian envoy in Moscow, was cited as saying.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

