July 14, 2018 / 3:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sirens warning of rockets fired from Gaza sound in Israeli city of Ashkelon: Army Radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Sirens warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip sounded in the Israeli city of Ashkelon on Saturday, Israeli Army Radio said, and two Israelis were wounded by Palestinian rockets in another town, a Reuters witness said.

It was unclear whether any rockets had hit Ashkelon. The Israeli military struck dozens of militant sites in Gaza and Palestinians militants fired dozens of rockets and mortar bombs at villages adjacent to the border throughout Saturday.

Targeting Ashkelon would be a sign that the militants were trying to reach deeper into Israel. A Reuters witness saw two women apparently wounded by a rocket which landed in the Israeli town of Sderot near the border.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Gareth Jones

