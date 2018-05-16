FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 3:15 PM / in 2 hours

Russia says 'deeply alarmed' by Gaza clashes: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is deeply alarmed by clashes on the Gaza-Israel border between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Wednesday by Interfax news agency.

Lavrov also said Moscow was opposed to what he described as “extremists” using civilians to spearhead anti-Israeli protests that risk turning violent, the news agency reported.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Richard Balmforth

