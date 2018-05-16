Russia says 'deeply alarmed' by Gaza clashes: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is deeply alarmed by clashes on the Gaza-Israel border between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Wednesday by Interfax news agency.
Lavrov also said Moscow was opposed to what he described as “extremists” using civilians to spearhead anti-Israeli protests that risk turning violent, the news agency reported.
