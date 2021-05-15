Thousands of people join protest in Madrid in support of Palestinians

Slideshow ( 5 images )

MADRID - (Reuters) - Thousands joined a protest in Madrid on Saturday in support of the Palestinian people after six days of conflict with Israel.

The Association of the Spanish-Palestinian Community held the “Jerusalem” rally on the 73rd anniversary of the 1948 Nakba, or catastrophe, when many Palestinians lost their homes in the fighting around Israel’s creation.

“We have been silent for many years. It is time for us to speak for all those Palestinians who are dying and defend them because if we don’t, no one else will,” said Sara Mimar, 18, a student.

Spanish police did not give numbers for those attending.