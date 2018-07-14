FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Two Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike in Gaza: health officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Two Palestinian teenagers were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Saturday, health officials said.

Witnesses said the air strike hit an empty building in Gaza City and the casualties were passers-by. An Israeli military spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the report.

The Israeli military carried out dozens of air strikes in Gaza and Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel throughout Saturday in a flare-up of fighting.

Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Gareth Jones

