Israeli seminary student charged with killing Palestinian in rock attack

LOD, Israel (Reuters) - A 16-year-old Jewish seminary student was charged with manslaughter aggravated by terrorist motives on Thursday after he threw a rock at a Palestinian woman’s car in an attack that led to her death.

The teenager, who as a minor was not named in the indictment, was one of five students from the occupied West Bank arrested following the October attack on 47-year-old Aisha al-Rawbi, who suffered a fatal head wound.

According to the indictment, the attack was motivated by hostility toward Arabs.

The teenager, who his lawyer said denied the charge of manslaughter with a terrorism context, was detained in custody pending a further court hearing.

The students, all under the age of 18, attended a seminary in Rehelim, a Jewish settlement near the Palestinian city of Nablus, Israel’s domestic intelligence service had said after their initial arrest.

The West Bank sees frequent friction between Palestinians, who seek the territory for a future state, and Israel’s settlers, some of whom identify with radical Jewish groups.