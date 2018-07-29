FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 29, 2018 / 4:29 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Israel releases from jail Palestinian teen who struck soldier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EVEN YEHUDA, Israel (Reuters) - Israel released from prison on Sunday Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, who was jailed late last year after she was filmed kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank.

A foreign artist paints on the Israeli wall a mural depicting Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi who is detained by Israel, in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Tamimi, 17, became a heroine to Palestinians after the Dec. 15 incident outside her home in the village of Nabi Saleh was streamed live on Facebook by her mother and went viral. She 16 at the time.

An Israel Prison Service spokesman said Tamimi had left the Sharon prison and was enroute to the West Bank.

Reporting by Rami Amichay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.