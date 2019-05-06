World News
May 6, 2019 / 1:58 AM / in an hour

Palestinians say Gaza ceasefire reached with Israel

1 Min Read

Israelis take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from Gaza, during cross-border hostilities, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

GAZA (Reuters) - Palestinian officials said an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire agreement was reached with Israel on Monday to end a recent surge of violence in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel.

“The ceasefire understanding will begin Monday 04:30 (01:30 GMT)” a Palestinian official familiar with the agreement told Reuters.

A second Palestinian official confirmed that a deal was reached, as well a TV station belonging to Hamas, Gaza’s Islamist rulers.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Peter Cooney

