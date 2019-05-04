Turkey calls international community to act on 'disproportionate actions' by Israel

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey called on the international community to act on the “disproportionate actions” by Israel in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, after Israeli air strikes hit a building where Turkey’s Anadolu state news agency is located.

Gaza militants fired more than 250 rockets into Israeli towns and villages through Saturday, while Israel hit back with tank shelling and air strikes that Palestinian officials said killed four people.

“We strongly condemn the non-differentiating attacks in Gaza by Israel, which has caused many innocent people to lose their lives or get injured, and targeted the Anadolu Agency’s building,” the ministry said in a statement. “We urgently invite the international community to act to ease the tensions rising in the region with Israel’s disproportionate actions.”