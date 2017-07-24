FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
Turkey says Israel violating human rights at al-Aqsa mosque
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 24, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 22 days ago

Turkey says Israel violating human rights at al-Aqsa mosque

1 Min Read

Palestinians shout slogans during a protest over Israel's new security measures at the compound housing al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City July 20, 2017.Ronen Zvulun

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said on Monday that Israel was violating human rights at al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and called on global powers to take a unified stance in response.

Israel said on Sunday it would not remove metal detectors whose installation outside al-Aqsa has triggered the bloodiest clashes with the Palestinians in years. However it said it could eventually reduce their use.

"Israel's attitude over al-Aqsa is wrong, unlawful and unacceptable," Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said after a cabinet meeting.

"Israel's actions there violate both human rights and the freedom of religion and faith," he said. "We call on the international community to take a unified stance against Israel."

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.