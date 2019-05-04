World News
Turkey says Israeli strikes in Gaza targeted building where its state news agency has office

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that Israeli forces had targeted a building in Gaza where the offices of Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency are located, and added that the attacks were a crime against humanity.

Earlier on Saturday, Gaza militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel, drawing a wave of Israeli air strikes that killed a Palestinian baby and a gunman, as hostilities flared across the border for a second day.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Hugh Lawson

