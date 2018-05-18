FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 9:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel minimizes casualties, but Hamas uses human shields: ambassador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Israel’s Ambassador Aviva Raz Shechter told the U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday that Israel tried to minimize casualties when it defended its borders against “terrorists” in Gaza, and blamed Hamas militants for using human shields.

Responding to criticism from the U.N. human rights chief at a debate that is likely to end by setting up an inquiry into recent violence, she said the Council had returned to its “worst form of anti-Israel obsession”.

“This special session, the resolution before you, and its call for a commission of inquiry are yet again politically motivated and won’t change the situation on the ground by even one iota,” she said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

